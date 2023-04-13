YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The second annual “The Beat Goes On Adventure Race” is being hosted by Roundtop Mountain Resort on Saturday, April 29.

The 2K and 5K runs will take participants through a series of obstacles and some target shooting.

The event raises money for the Peyton Walker Foundation which offers life-saving programs and equipment.

Peyton Walker of Mechanicsburg was 19 years old when she died from sudden cardiac arrest 10 years ago.

“Peyton was an adventure lover, and adventure junkie and she worked here at Roundtop Mountain Resort, so this really embodies everything Peyton represented and it’s an opportunity for us to raise the much-needed funds for our AED machines that we donate, including the one that saved a 10-year-old girl in February from sudden cardiac arrest,” said Asheleigh Forsburg, Managing Director of The Peyton Walker Foundation.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Roundtop Mountain Resort website.