ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of US Route 15 in Adams County is shut down in both directions.

According to 511pa.com, the road is closed due to a downed utility. It affects a stretch of Route 15 between Pa. 116- Hanover Street and Exit: Pa. 394/US Bus. 15 – Hunterstown. Both directions of the road are shut down

Also, on US 30 eastbound at Exit: US 15 South there is a ramp closure.

PennDOT has confirmed with abc27 that the road is closed due to a downed electric line across all lanes of the road. Utility crews are on the scene at this time.

No word on when the road will reopen at this time.