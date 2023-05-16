ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of US Route 15 in Adams County is shut down in both directions.
According to 511pa.com, the road is closed due to a downed utility. It affects a stretch of Route 15 between Pa. 116- Hanover Street and Exit: Pa. 394/US Bus. 15 – Hunterstown. Both directions of the road are shut down
Also, on US 30 eastbound at Exit: US 15 South there is a ramp closure.
PennDOT has confirmed with abc27 that the road is closed due to a downed electric line across all lanes of the road. Utility crews are on the scene at this time.
No word on when the road will reopen at this time.
