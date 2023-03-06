ADAMS, YORK COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — Resurfacing work is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 6 on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

According to PennDOT, the work will require left and right turn restrictions from Route 15 onto Golf Course Road/Range End Road, right turn restrictions from Golf Course Road/Range End Road onto Route 15, and permanent crossing and left turn restrictions at Glenwood Road within the Route 15 corridor just south of Dillsburg. There will be signed detours in place.

PennDOT stated that there will be lane restrictions from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 6. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane during these hours.

On Monday, March 13, a center barrier will be installed on Route 15 at both locations. There will also be a shoulder barrier during this phase at each intersection, both north and south.

According to PennDOT, this work is scheduled to take 45 days and more information regarding the project can be found here.

Other work that will take place during the project includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slop excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships in York County and Huntington and Latimore townships in Adams County.