ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 15 in Adams County is shut down in both directions between Route 394 (Hunterstown) and Route 234 (Heidlersburg), due to two crashes that happened Thursday morning, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

PennDOT says the first crash occurred around 8 a.m. when a PennDOT tanker truck hauling tar blew a tire and went off the road into the woods.

PennDOT said the driver was injured but the extent of injuries is not yet known. Tar was spilled onto road and into the woods as a result of the crash.

PennDOT said the truck also leaked oil and hazmat was contacted.

The second crash happened in the southbound lanes and involved three vehicles. PennDOT does not yet know the extent of damage or whether there are resulting injuries.

The roadway was shut as of 8:44 a.m. Thursday morning.