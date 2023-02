YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down a section of Route 30 eastbound near the city of York.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to PennDOT, the crash was on US 30 Eastbound between Sherman Street and North Hills Road. All lanes are closed as of 2:45 p.m. The road reopened shortly after 3:15 p.m.