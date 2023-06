YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Wrightsville Fire and Rescue Company 41, multiple crews are working at the scene of a vehicle that involves an entrapment and rollover on Route 30 at the Wrightsville exit in Hellam Township.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials also say an Air Ambulance has been requested to the scene.

The York County Coroner was called to the scene.

Drivers are being told to take alternate routes.