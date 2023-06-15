LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that brief stops are planned during the early morning hours of Friday. June 16 on both the eastbound and westbound Route 30 ramps to Centerville Road in Lancaster County.

This is so crews can install signal spans at the end of the ramps of Route 30 to Centerville Road.

The work will be performed between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday. Because of this work, stops of up to 15 minutes are expected and work will begin on the westbound ramps.

PennDOT says delays are expected and that drivers should seek other routes.

This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange project, which consists of many replacements and improvements. The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.

Courtesy of PennDOT

The project is expected to be completed by July 2025.