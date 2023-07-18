LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Local flower and gift store, Royer’s Flowers and Gifts is hosting their annual name-the-arrangement contest.

This year’s new fall arrangement features an autumnal color palette. Royer’s said it will have a lavender glass vase, orange rose and carnations, purple statice, red alstroemeria and sunflower.

The arrangement is 14 inches tall and 11 inches wide.

A winner and a runner-up of the naming contest will be selected by Royer’s and its sister company in Columbus, Ohio. Both the winner and the runner-up will receive the arrangement as a prize.

To enter the contest you can click here.

There is a limit of one entry per email address per day and voting is open through August 5.