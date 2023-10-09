LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Royer’s Flowers has announced the return of an annual tradition to benefit service members and veterans.

From October 16 through November 12, Royer’s will be partnering with the American Red Cross to collect holiday cards in their annual “Holidays for Heroes” program.

Royer’s has partnered with the American Red Cross for more than a decade.

Those interested in participating can drop off cards or coloring pages at any Royer’s store during normal business hours in the collection period.

Free coloring pages can be downloaded online at royers.com/heroes.

The Red Cross also recommends using the following guidelines when writing cards

Use generic salutations: “Dear Service Member” or “Dear Veteran”

Be thoughtful with messages, expressing reasons why you are thankful for the service members/veterans; if you have a personal connection, such as a family member who served, consider adding that

Try not to be overtly religious, but messages such as “Merry Christmas” or “God Bless You” are acceptable

Do not include inserts such as glitter, photos, business cards

Do not include personal information such as telephone number, address, or email

Sign your name