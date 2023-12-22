DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A lot of people, including the humane society, are following a particular rooster in the Midstate who has a growing social media presence.

“For a week or so, I’ve been hearing about this rooster,” Holly Hassinger said.

Not the only person in the Hershey-Hummelstown area to hear about him. But Hassinger decided to do more than most.

“And I just thought, you know what,” Hassinger said. “Wouldn’t it be funny if we created his own Facebook page?”

So she did. Now it’s full of pictures and reports of sightings.

“The Dunkin Donuts area, that seems to be the favorite spot,” Hassinger said.

Ironically the woman who created the Rt 39 Rooster Facebook page, hadn’t actually seen the Route 39 Rooster with her own eyes.

“And then the other day I was leaving giant and I was driving down the road and looked over and I said, oh my god, there he is,” Hassinger said. “My son was like, don’t wreck the car mom.”

If “Route 39 Rooster” seems like a rather impersonal way to refer to someone so famous don’t worry, there’s a poll to give him a name. “Cluck Norris” is way ahead.

“He’s becoming quite famous, actually,” Hassinger said, and when asked if she thought it was all going to his little head?

“I don’t know,” Hassinger said laughing. “I hope not.”

The serious idea behind all this?

“You know, with everything being in the news right now, that’s so depressing you know, why not do something lighthearted,” Hassinger said.