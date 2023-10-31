GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kevin Bacon, the Gettysburg pig that was on the run for weeks, was finally captured and is safe in his pen.

The search for Kevin Bacon drew national attention, including from the Golden Globe-winning actor with whom he shares a name.

The Philadelphia native actor posted to social media over the weekend saying “Bring Kevin Bacon home.”

According to owner Chelsea Rumbaugh, the pig Kevin Bacon escaped on Oct. 14 in the area of Marsh Creek Campground and Emmitsburg Road.

Chelsea and her husband Mike have 17 other animals, including three other piglets.

“Our goal is to one day have a pig sanctuary where we can offer therapy sessions or even just visits for children and adults who are struggling with PTSD or any kind of neurodivergence,” Rumbaugh said.