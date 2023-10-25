FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An RV fire caused Interstate 81 in Franklin County to close for several hours Wednesday afternoon.
An RV’s brakes caught on fire and a vehicle being pulled was also engulfed in flames, causing southbound lanes to close at exit 14, according to a PennDOT spokesperson. A detour was in place for traffic at exit 10, however, the road reopened around 5 p.m.
In the pictures posted to Facebook by Marion Volunteer Fire Company 8, flames can be seen coming from an RV along the side of the highway, and there’s a burned grassy area next to it.
Brush fires that were about a mile long also broke out due to the vehicle fire, PennDOT says. PennDOT reports that there are no injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest from abc27 News