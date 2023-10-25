FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An RV fire caused Interstate 81 in Franklin County to close for several hours Wednesday afternoon.

An RV’s brakes caught on fire and a vehicle being pulled was also engulfed in flames, causing southbound lanes to close at exit 14, according to a PennDOT spokesperson. A detour was in place for traffic at exit 10, however, the road reopened around 5 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In the pictures posted to Facebook by Marion Volunteer Fire Company 8, flames can be seen coming from an RV along the side of the highway, and there’s a burned grassy area next to it.

Photos of RV fire along I-81, via Marion Volunteer Fire Company 8

Photos of RV fire along I-81, via Marion Volunteer Fire Company 8

Photos of RV fire along I-81, via Marion Volunteer Fire Company 8

Photos of RV fire along I-81, via Marion Volunteer Fire Company 8

Brush fires that were about a mile long also broke out due to the vehicle fire, PennDOT says. PennDOT reports that there are no injuries.