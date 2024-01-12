LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Saint Joseph’s University is making its presence felt in Lancaster County.

The university has completed a merger with the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.

Saint Joe’s will acquire more than 15 new nursing and allied health programs from Pennsylvania College which has had some of the best licensure exam passage rates in the nation.

Cheryl McConnell, Ph., President of Saint Joseph’s University said, “It’s long been our strategic intent to round out our offerings in the health areas. As we were searching for partners in nursing and allied health we quickly identified Pennsylvania College of Health Science as a natural partner. Fortunately, they were looking for a partner as well.”

Saint Joe’s has also come to agreements with Lancaster General Health and Penn Medicine to help future students in medicine.