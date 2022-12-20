YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Every year at Christmastime, the Salvation Army gives out toys and food to families in need.

Thanks to the York community, volunteers were able to provide gifts and food for 800 families in need, including 1,400 children.

“The purpose is to bring joy into kids’ lives. And today is our first day of our two-day distribution where we give out a box of food of the families and what that does is makes the parent feel like they are able to get the toys for these kids,” says Thomas Babbitt, Coordinator for Salvation Army York Corps.

The Salvation Army has been distributing toys to families for more than 30 years.

“The joy that I see on these parents’ face you know that they’re able to give their children when they maybe can’t afford it. But this is them wanting to show love for their kids and we’re able to provide that for them,” said Angela, who has volunteered for the last six years.

Once families arrive, volunteers help them choose two toys and two stocking stuffers for each child.

There are toys available for kids ages 1 through 10, along with gift wrapping and food boxes for families who need them. Those who help out here say this proves the old saying that it’s better to give than to receive.

“It’s truly a blessing to be able to umm help the community, especially through my employer, gives me the opportunity to do that and giving back is always nice. It makes you feel good about helping people,’’ says first time volunteer Dylan Long.