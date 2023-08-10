RED LION BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two incidents at a York County business where a hammer and samurai sword were used in attempts to enter the business.

State Police say on June 30 at 4:30 a.m., an unidentified man appearing to be in his 20s broke into the A2Z Smoke Shop using a hammer to break the window of the back door. Troopers say $1,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen and the suspect fled on foot.

State Police say approximately two weeks later on July 16, an unidentified man attempted to use a samurai sword to pry open a metal covering on the back door of the same business. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

The man was described to have been wearing a black, gray, and white camouflage jacket with an orange stripe on the hood.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact State Police.