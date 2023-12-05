LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – “Santa D” has returned to the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge for the 9th year of 96.1 SOX radio station’s 26th annual Toys for Tots campaign benefiting York and Lancaster Counties.

The 5-day toy donation challenge runs until Friday December 8th and started Monday December 4th.

“Santa D” is up and ready to collect toys on the bridge from 6 A.M. through 6 P.M. this week. Their goal this year is over 10,500 gifts!

The radio station said in 2022 the event had a very successful year, collecting 10,222 new toys and stocking stuffers plus, raising more than $31,000 in monetary donations.

Since it began in 2015, “The Toy Challenge on the Bridge” has collected over 61,000 new toys and almost $100,000 for the York and Lancaster County U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

“Every year too many families struggle when it comes to providing gifts for their children. On Christmas morning the most exciting thing for a child is to wake up to find Christmas presents. Imagine being a parent who is unable to provide gifts for their kids at Christmas. Your new, unwrapped toy donation will not only bring joy to a child but provide a message of hope for families who are struggling financially,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Santa D” said gifts for boys and girls between the ages of 9-12 and infants to 3-year-olds are those in the highest demand this year.

The donation drop-off site is located on the Columbia side of the bridge.