HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa flew in to central Pennsylvania on Monday to help spread joy to the children at UPMC Children’s Harrisburg.

Children in the pediatric unit not only received presents but had the opportunity to take photos with Santa.

Santa traded in his reindeer for a helicopter ride to the hospital to make sure no one missed out on this holiday tradition.

Santa told abc27 he was in town to “spread some joy and Christmas cheer to all the kids that are here and (it’s) a little unfortunate they’re under the weather.”

“The emotional treatment (the kids) got today will augment to the medical treatment they were given here,” said Dr. Chris Mmou, Medical Director for Pediatric Services Central PA.