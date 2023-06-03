STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds gathered in Steelton to honor and celebrate the life of David Bowers, who passed away at age 27.

Bowers death was ruled a homicide in 2010 when he was found deceased in the backseat of a car.

On Saturday, his family and friends came together to remember him and give back to their community through the 10th annual “David Bowers Scholarship Fund.”

The award goes to two deserving Steelton-Highspire High School graduates, which is where Bowers graduated and played football.

“It means a lot,” Bowers mother, Renee Drayton Bowers, said. “Steelton people, that’s how we are. Even when my son passed away, it was a tragedy and people showed their support, and after 13 years they’re [still are].”

Drayton-Bowers says this will be the last scholarship in honor of her son, all of which was made possible through generations community donations.