CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A school bus driver employed by Rohrer Bus and transporting South Middleton School District students was arrested for alleged inappropriate conversations with a student.

Pennsylvania State Police say on Oct. 24 Troopers were made aware of allegations regarding Brennan Meeks, 28, and a 15-year-old female student at Boiling Springs High School.

Troopers say an investigation found Meeks “befriended multiple underage students” and purchased them nicotine vapes.

Text messages were also discovered between Meeks and the 15-year-old girl that State Police say were “overtly sexual” and indicated Meeks “was attempting to entice the victim to engage in sexual conversations and acts.”

State Police say Meeks had also shown the victim inappropriate pictures in person.

Meeks was charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent exposure.

Meeks, who had been employed by Rohrer Bus since March 2023, was taken into custody by the Baltimore County Police Department and is awaiting extradition.

Anyone with information regarding Meeks should contact Trooper Jacob Fackler with State Police at 7717-249-2121.