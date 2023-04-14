LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster has announced a new candidate for superintendent after an “unsuccessful contract negotiation” with the previously selected candidate and community pushback delayed the process.

Dr. Keith Miles Jr., who is currently the superintendent at Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey, is set to visit the Lancaster School District on April 18 to interview with the board and meet the staff.

Dr. Miles also served as an assistant superintendent in New Jersey as well as teaching biology at a Maryland high school for seven years. He holds bachelor’s degrees in Spanish Language and Literature and Biology and a doctorate in educational administration from George Washington University.

After Dr. Rocky Torres, the previously selected superintendent, withdrew his candidacy, the school board says they reconsidered all applicants. The board says they chose Dr. Miles because of his experience working in underfunded, urban school districts and his familiarity with the region.

Acting superintendent Matt Przywara, a finalist for the superintendent position, will continue to serve as an assistant superintendent once a final candidate is selected.

“The board believes this leadership model empowers Mr. Przywara to build on his work employees praised in the areas of organizational culture, employee engagement and data analysis,” said School Board President Robin Goodson.