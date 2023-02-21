LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster Board of Education announced Dr. Rocky Torres has been appointed as the next Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Torres currently is the Assistance Superintendent of Student Services for Seattle Public Schools in Seattle, Washington.

According to the school district, Dr. Torres was selected after a comprehensive search process that produced a significant number of diverse candidates.

Following board approval Dr. Torres will begin his term on July 1 and until that time, the district will remain under the leadership of acting superintendent Matt Przywara.

Dr. Torres received his PhD in Education from Cleveland State University, a master’s in Education Leadership from Bank Street College in New York, a Master of Education with a bilingual and special education focus from City College of the CUNY system in New York, and a BA in Business Administration from Ohio Northern University.

Board President Robin Goodson said, “Every step of this process was driven by the board’s commitment to finding the best leader for the School District of Lancaster Community.”

Over 1,300 responses were submitted to a community-wide survey that was part of the search process for the superintendent. Interviews then took place with nearly 300 community members.

Feedback was compiled into a “leadership profile report,” which focused on finding a superintendent with the following qualities:

Proven success as a leader and manager

A strong moral compass rooted in justice and equity

Proven ability to improve student performance

The board will meet on Tuesday, March 7 to finalize the approval of Dr. Torres’ contract.