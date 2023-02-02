LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The School District of Lancaster has named its three finalists for Superintendent.

According to the district, Dr. Stephanie Jones, Mr. Matthew Przywara, and Dr. Rocky Torres are the three final candidates for the position.

According to the district, Dr. Jones began her career with Chicago Public School as a special education teacher. She currently serves as Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools.

Mr. Przywara currently serves as Acting Superintendent for the School District of Lancaster after more than 18 years in public education. He became acting superintendent in July 2022 after Dr. Damaris Rau announced her retirement after more than seven years in January 202.

Dr. Torres began as a bilingual special education teacher in the New York City Department of Education and currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with the Seattle Public Schools.

Dr. Jones will be available to meet with the community on Feb. 6, Mr. Przywara will meet on Feb. 7, and Dr. Torres will be available on Feb. 9. All of the meet and greets will be in the board room at Lincoln Middle School in Lancaster.

The district says parent-conducted interviews with the finalists will be published on Feb. 13 and the board will deliberate on the candidates in the spring.

A new superintendent is expected to assume leadership in July. The process to hire a superintendent began with a nationwide search last winter.