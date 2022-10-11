All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, reports indicate. (Getty Images)

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Hanover Area Fire and Rescue teams, a school van, with nine people inside, flipped on its side on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The fire department reported that the school van was in an accident with a sedan; First responders received reports of a possible entrapment in the van before responding to the scene.

First responders worked to get two people out of the van while crews removed the windshield and the back doors of the van.

Four people inside the van were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not clear at this time if any of the injured people were children.

The Hanover Borough Police Department is investigating the crash.