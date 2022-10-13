LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development in Lancaster broke ground for an expansion project on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The center helps children of all ages who have cognitive disabilities.

The expansion will include 14,000 additional square feet of space and more staff and services that will reduce the current waiting list.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ve worked very hard at Schreiber to hire more therapists over the last decade to meet the ever growing demand. Of the special needs kids that come for occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy. But we just haven’t had the room,” said James Debord, President of the Schreiber Center.

The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development has been in business for the last 86 years.