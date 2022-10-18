CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased on Tuesday morning.

According to Acting Superintendent William Nicklow of the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, inmate Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on October 18, 2022, during staff rounds.

The Department of Corrections says emergency personnel were notified and CPR was administered until Penn State Life Lion EMS arrived. McLaughlin was pronounced deceased at 6:51 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Department of Corrections, McLaughlin was serving an 8-to-20-year sentence for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse by Forcible Compulsion out of Mercer County. He had been at SCI Camp Hill since August 27, 2020.