HARRISBURG, Pa. ( WHTM) — On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Rep. Scott Perry (R) announced in a tweet that he has been selected for the House Oversight Committee.

Perry’s tweet said, “Honored to be on the House Oversight Committee — boy do I have some questions.”

The House Oversight Committee acts as the United States House of Representatives’ primary investigative committee. The committee reviews, monitors, and supervises federal programs, various government agencies, and the implementation of policies.