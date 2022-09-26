HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry and Democrat challenger Shamaine Daniels visited the abc27 studio on Monday for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania.

The taping, hosted by Dennis Owens, will air on September 28 at 12:30 p.m. with both 10th Congressional District candidates discussing their vision for the country and the Midstate region.

Questions during the taping were accepted from the Harrisburg and York Chambers and the League of Women Voters.

On the topic of abortion, Perry said he believes abortion laws should be set by each state and that the “sanctity of life.” Perry says he believes in exceptions such as rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger.

“But my opponent hasn’t answered the question, ‘do we want to have abortions the day of the birth of the child'” said Perry.

Daniels responded by saying that if a doctor, the day before the child’s birth, says “there’s something wrong and that child is gonna suffer a lot or the mom is gonna die, then yes.”

During the forum, Perry said Daniels, a Harrisburg city council member, voted against purchasing riot gear for police officers in Harrisburg.

“I’ve always voted for salary increases for our police officers,” said Daniels. “There are many many reasons why I voted against the riot gear and one of them is we haven’t had any riots in this city of Harrisburg for as long as I’ve been alive.”

Daniels went on to allege that Perry and Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio tried to incite a riot in January of 2020. Both Congressmen have been mentioned during the January 6 Committee’s hearings into the United States Capitol riot. Perry called Daniels’ allegation “absurd.”

The congressman from Dillsburg was subpoenaed by his colleagues in Congress who want to know what role he played, if any, in trying to force out a sitting U.S. Attorney General and overturning the 2020 election.

The FBI also seized and later returned Perry’s phone as part of an ongoing investigation.

An additional second edition of This Week in Pennsylvania will air on October 17 with candidates for the 11th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Congressman Lloyd Smucker and Democrat Bob Hollister.