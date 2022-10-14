LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off lottery ticket was sold at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Adams County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said on Friday.

The million-dollar-winning ticket was sold at a Sheetz on E. King Street in Littlestown, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, which is posted online here, the release notes. The Pennsylvania Lottery says that it only learns where a winning ticket has been sold after the prize has been claimed.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481, the release says, in addition to noting that any lottery prize of more than $5,000 is subject to applicable withholding.