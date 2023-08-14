YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for a missing man in York County who may be at risk of special harm or is confused.

The York City Police Department is looking for 63-year-old Robert Kraft, who was reportedly last seen in the York Hospital area around 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Police describe Kraft as 6’1″ tall and weighing 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a tee shirt.

Anyone with information on Krafts’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or police at 717-846-1234.