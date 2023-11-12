NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – The second annual Richard Moyer Memorial Dog Walk fundraiser was held at Little Buffalo State Park in Newport, Perry County today.

Richard Moyer and his golden doodle were regulars at the park. He passed away several years ago.

People who knew him organized this fundraiser as a way to raise money for the Perry County Animal Rescue and keep Moyer’s memory alive.

Steve Hoke, organizer for the Richard Moyer Memorial Dog Walk fundraiser said, “The outpouring of is tremendous and this is what I would call Perry County proud because the folks are showing up.”

The Perry County Animal Rescue says there’s been an increase in strays and surrenders

And the cost of veterinary care is growing.

The event raised $400 last year and organizers say they’re hoping to beat that.