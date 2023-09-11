CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A second person has been arrested as part of a human trafficking operation in Cumberland County involving multiple massage parlors.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Zigui “Lisa” Zheng was arrested and charged with operating a corrupt organization, trafficking individuals, promoting prostitution, and dealing in unlawful proceeds, among other charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DA’s office says significant amounts of cash and other evidence of labor/sex trafficking were found during the searches in connection to Operation: Closed2Trafficking.

Zheng is being held in the Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 bail.

“We greatly appreciate the members of the community who brought their concerns forward to law enforcement,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack. “Unfortunately, human trafficking exists here in Cumberland County and today’s operation is part of our ongoing effort to root out human trafficking and to send a message that Cumberland County is not the place to set up one of these operations. Cumberland County is ‘Closed to Human Trafficking’.”

Ten massage parlors in three counties were targeted in the operation as law enforcement worked to “identify purportedly legitimate ‘Asian’ massage therapy businesses.”

During the investigation five massage parlors were searched in Cumberland County and were the target of searches by law enforcement: New Healing Hands Spa, 149 Massage AKA May Spa, Lily Spa, Mary Spa, and JOJO Spa.

McCormack called for legislation for massage facilities and staff to be properly licensed and regulated to crack down on human trafficking.

“We need legislation to require massage facilities, their managers, and employees to be properly licensed and regulated. Requiring the proper background checks when these entities apply for the licenses that I am advocating for will go a long way towards helping to separate legitimate operating facilities from the criminal enterprises that exploit their workers either through sexual or labor trafficking practices.”

Min Dong was previously arrested and charged with operating a corrupt organization and dealing in unlawful proceeds, among other charges, in connection to the operation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information concerning this type of illegal activity can email if@cumberlandcountypa.gov.