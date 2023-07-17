YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A second child has died after a house fire in York on Friday morning.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, four-year-old Isais Soto died on July 16 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest from complications of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Soto’s death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.

On July 14 around 4 a.m., firefighters responded to the house fire on the 500 block of Company Street. The York County Coroner says 49-year-old Roberto Soto-Ortiz and 3-year-old Cattleya Soto were pronounced deceased as a result of the fire.

The York City Fire Department says there was heavy smoke showing from the second-floor rear extending to the third floor. Firefighters had located the man and two children inside and helped bring them out of the building.

All three were in cardiac arrest and received immediate life-saving care, according to the fire department.

The fire loss is over $100,000 and the Red Cross is assisting other residents who were displaced.

The York City Police Department, the City of York Department of Fire/Rescue Services, and the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.