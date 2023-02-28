HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown hero is hitting the books in a big way!

The Harrisburg Senators surprised second grader Luna Stephenson, who won the team’s bookmark contest.

The Senators’ mascot, Rascal, was at East Pennsboro Elementary to tell Luna that her bookmark will be mass-produced and given out to more than 20,000 students in the Midstate!

“I was like really excited and I didn’t know my mom was keeping it a secret,” said Luna.

“Her design was kind of perfect, it was a baseball diamond and instead of bases she used books for each base, it was kind of wrapped up and encompassed what we wanted for the design so it was kind of perfect,” said JK McKay, director of community relations for the Harrisburg Senators.

The contest was part of the Senators’ “Hit the Books” reading program.

Elementary school students at participating schools can earn two free tickets to a Senators game just by reading four books.