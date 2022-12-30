LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash.

Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested in connection to the burglary.

Once inside the garage, State Police say the individuals rummaged through vehicles and stole items and tools from the cars and garage.

The individuals also returned to the business after driving away in a customer’s car and accessed offices where they stole more tools and a large sum of cash, the business owners said.

The burglary investigation is still underway.