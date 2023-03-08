(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate approved a new State Police Commissioner this week.

The commissioner title now belongs to Colonel Christopher Paris, who has been with the Pennsylvania State Police as a trooper since 1999.

“I’m humbled at the opportunity. It’s a surreal experience having been in here as a 22-year-old cadet, sitting in these chairs. To be asked and given the opportunity to serve in this capacity is a humbling and surreal experience,” Paris said.

Commissioner Paris learned of his confirmation at a press conference with Governor Josh Shapiro.