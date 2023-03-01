HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to give his first budget address next Tuesday where he will lay out his economic priorities. Senate Republicans unveiled their priorities today.

The Senate Republicans said inflation continues to hit average Pennsylvanians, and they support fewer regulations on energy to reduce gas and electric bills, as well as lower taxes.

The Senate Republicans also said despite Pennsylvania having a cash surplus right now, deficits are looming as soon as federal money runs out.

“We feel with our majority that we have a responsibility to seek ways to provide relief to working families, to lift them up and help them make ends meet in these difficult times,” said Majority Leader Senator Joe Pitman (R).

Senate Republicans say even though voters chose a Democratic governor and house, they were also elected and sent to Harrisburg to push their priorities through.