FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — United States Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey announced on Monday that Pennsylvania was approved for federal funding that will be directed towards high-speed internet infrastructure.

The funding will come from the Capitol Projects Fund, which was established under the American Rescue Plan, and will focus on getting high-speed internet throughout the Commonwealth, specifically in rural communities.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Assuring all Pennsylvanians have internet access will help small businesses compete within the ever-growing digital realm.

Senator Casey was joined by state, local, and Biden administration officials to announce the funding.