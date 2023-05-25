YORK, Pa. (WHMT) — United States Senator Bob Casey came to York County with a plan to extend electric vehicle tax credits.

Casey spoke about a bill he is supporting, which would apply EV tax credits to electric motorcycles and bikes, at the Harley Davidson plant in Springettsbury Township on Thursday.

Casey says tax credits will spark sales, protect union jobs and help the environment.

“We can’t expect people to invest in a clean energy future if we don’t incentivize the purchase of clean vehicles and clean, including electric vehicles,” said Casey.

New e-bikes that cost under $8,000 would be eligible for tax credits up to $1,500 under the new bill.