(WHTM) — Pennsylvania United States Senator John Fetterman chaired his first subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, April 19.

The freshman senator just returned to work this week after spending more than a month in the hospital being treated for depression. Wednesday’s hearing focused on protecting SNAP benefits from potential budget cuts and fraud.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“Many SNAP households have had benefits stolen through skimming. Victims face the serious challenges of losing purchasing power. When debit cards are skimmed, there are protections for the card holder, what can, what needs can be done to ensure that families have that same kind of protecting,” Fetterman said.

Along with his treatment for depression, Fetterman continues to recover from the stroke he suffered last year.