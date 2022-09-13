Milton B. Hershey, philanthropist and founder of the Hershey cocoa and chocolate business in Hershey, Pa., is shown in Oct. 1937. (AP Photo)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton S. Hershey, the founder of The Hershey Company, would have turned 165 on Sept. 13, 2022. Hershey was born in Derry Township in 1857.

Hershey had a limited education, he didn’t attend any schooling beyond the fourth grade. Despite his lack of education, he built one of the world’s largest confectionery manufacturing businesses to date. Hershey’s nickname was “The Chocolate King.”

Hershey passed away on October 13, 1945, at the age of 88. Hershey is buried next to his wife at the Hershey Cemetery, which he built, on Laudermilch Road in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Sept. 13 also marks “International Chocolate Day.”