HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is a monumental day for survivors of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests.

A historic agreement will settle the Diocese of Harrisburg’s bankruptcy case, helping pay survivors of past abuse and creating safeguards to stop it from happening in the future.

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse within the Diocese of Harrisburg are now one step closer to getting compensation after a bankruptcy court confirmed the Diocese of Harrisburg’s plan of reorganization.

Back in August 2022, the Diocese of Harrisburg reached a settlement with clergy sexual abuse survivors. Then, in November, the diocese submitted to pay survivors $18.25 million. However, before that could happen, a judge still had to give the final signature on the plan.

Funds from the settlement would be transferred to an independent survivor compensation trust to pay out the survivor’s claims. The settlement agreement is part of an overall reorganization plan to resolve the diocese’s bankruptcy case, which they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Feb. 2020.

There is also more to the settlement, and that is new protocols designed to prevent the potential for future abuse. The group representing the abuse victims calls the new protection measures the most throughout and advances protocols ever negotiated.

A survivor spoke in the courtroom today, he was very emotional saying that he hopes this provides some comfort to survivors and also thanks Bishop Gainer for being serious about preventing future abuse.

“Monastery aspects of the reorganization, we’ve agreed to certain modifications changes, and improvements to our protection protocols. We have implemented them and we intend to continue to improve to provide safe environments for children, young adults, and vulnerable adults,” Bishop Ronald Gainer said.

Survivors should be seeing the money in about 90 days, which is around the month of May.

Fifty-four claims were made during the reorganization process.