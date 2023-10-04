PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Newsweek recently released a list of the 100 Most Loved Workplaces and seven of the businesses listed were from Pennsylvania.

According to Newsweek, the following Pennsylvania businesses that made the top 100 list were:

Ansys was ranked number 16 on the list and is a company that makes engineering simulation software. The company currently employs 6,330 people and is headquartered out of Canonsburg, Pa. According to their website, Ansys was first founded in 1970 under the name Swanson Analysis Systems, Inc.

SAP America was ranked number 17 on the Most Loved Workplaces list and they are an informative technology company that makes enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Newton Square, Pa. and employs 105,557 people. According to their website, the company was founded by five German entrepreneurs back in 1972.

CMI Media Group and Compas, which is an advertising and media company that is healthcare focused, was ranked number 25 on the list. The company is based out of Philadelphia and currently employs 1,028 people. According to their website, they company has seven locations across the U.S. and has been in business for over 30 years.

Cozen O’Connor is a full service law firm that is also based out of Philadelphia. The company currently employs 1,772 people and was ranked 67 on Newsweek’s list. According to their website, since their founding in 1970 they have grown to have “more than 825 attorneys practicing internationally in 30 cities across North America and Europe.”

AmeriHealth Caritas is a health insurance company that is based out of Newtown Square, Pa., and they currently employ 9,562 people. The company ranked 71 on the list and according to their website, they were founded in West Philadelphia back in 1983 – today the company serves approximately 5 million members across 13 states and the District of Columbia.

United States Steel Corporation is a steel manufacturer that ranked 83 on Newsweek’s list. The company is based out of Pittsburg, Pa., and they currently employ 14,500. According to their website, the company was “born” in 1901 following the joining of several American business icons including: Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan and Charles Schwab, led by Elbert H. Gary.