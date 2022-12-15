EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to East Lampeter Township Police, at around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, seven people went into the Gap Outlet store in Tanger Outlets and stole over $3,500 in merchandise.

Police say two members of the group had special tools to beat anti-theft devices.

Two of the suspects have been identified by police and charges are now pending.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department (ELTPD) is asking for help identifying the male suspect in the picture.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the ELTPD at 717-291-4676.