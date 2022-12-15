EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to East Lampeter Township Police, seven people went into the Gap store and the Old Navy store in the Tanger Outlets, on two separate days, and stole over $4,800 in merchandise.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, seven people entered the Gap in the Tanger Outlets and got away with over $3,500 worth of goods, according to a police report.

Police say the same group of people entered the Old Navy in the Tanger Outlets at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, where they stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise.

Police say at least two members of the group had special tools to beat anti-theft devices in both retail thefts.

Two of the suspects involved in the Dec. 11 retail theft at the Gap have been identified by police and charges are now pending against them.

Police arrived at the Old Navy on Dec. 14 and made several arrests.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department (ELTPD) is asking for help identifying the pictured male and female suspects.

Images courtesy of East Lampeter Township Police Department

According to a police report, other suspects fled the area in a dark-colored Mazda with Maryland plates.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is urged to contact the ELTPD at 717-291-4676.