HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Florida man was caught trying to bring a gun onto a flight that was scheduled to take off from a local airport on Friday.

The loaded 9mm handgun was discovered at the Harrisburg International Airport in the man’s carry-on bag, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration.

This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at Harrisburg International Airport on June 30. (TSA photo)

A TSA officer took a closer look at the bag after being alerted by the X-ray unit and notified the police who opened the bag and found the gun.

This marks the seventh gun found at the airport this year, according to the release, while there were seven firearms found last year.

“We are in the midst of one of the busiest travel periods of the year and this is no time to be carrying a loaded gun to our checkpoints,” the airport’s TSA’s Federal Security Director Karen Keys-Turner said in a statement. “Airports are congested, people are eager to travel for the July 4th holiday, and toting a loaded gun in such an environment is an accident waiting to happen.”

The man faces a fine that could reach up to $15,000 for bringing the gun through the security checkpoint, where they are not allowed. He was also cited by police for a weapons charge.

Last year more than 6,500 firearms were caught at airport security checkpoints and 88% of them were loaded.