MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County.

On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.

One person was apprehended after a foot chase and five others fled in a vehicle. Troopers chased the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Five people fled on foot and three were apprehended. An additional get-away vehicle was located nearby and found to be stolen from Baltimore.

One of the suspects was found to have three outstanding warrants, including one for armed robbery.

Keira Antonique-Sharlis Knox of Maryland was charged with felony retail theft, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, and false identification. She is being held at the Adams County Prison.

Darnjai Raheem was charged with felony retail theft, evading arrest, and conspiracy to commit theft. Raheem, of Baltimore, was released on $5,000 bail.

Martray McNair was charged with retail theft, evading arrest, and conspiracy to commit theft. McNair, of Baltimore, was held on $5,000 bail.

Jennia Melvin was charged with retail theft, evading arrest, and conspiracy to commit theft. Melvin, of Baltimore, was released on $5,000 bail.

State Police are continuing to investigate to identify the additional suspects who were not apprehended.