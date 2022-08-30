YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If a sewer system near your changes ownership, do you need to send the bill to a different place? The answer depends.

Some people have been confused since PA American Water took over the city of York’s wastewater management system. The sewer system also serves surrounding communities and municipalities.

In the city of York, the sewer bill comes directly from PA American, and they are the only ones who can accept payment. However, for other municipalities, it is not the same.

“A lot of people have it connected to automatic withdrawal from their checking account or they’re mailing it out of habit to a certain area. We want to make sure that they know and they feel confident that their bills are going to the correct place,” said Kelly Kelch, West Manchester Township manager.

If you live in York Township, Manchester, West Manchester, Spring Garden, or North York Borough, you need to send your payment to the same place you always have, before PA American took over the system.