ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown Police and Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for help finding a registered sex offender who is facing new charges of rape and aggravated assault.

Police say the incident happened in the 900 block of Hedgewyck Lane, in Elizabethtown on Dec. 17, 2023, at approximately 8:05 a.m.

38-year-old Shane Kelec, of the 1700 block of Stone Mill Road, in Lancaster, is a registered sex offender who is now charged with rape and assault after a neighbor found the victim severely beaten on the floor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s office says the victim suffered multiple injuries including a broken nose, broken rib, subdermal hemorrhage/subdural hematoma, a head laceration that required nine stitches, and a skull fracture.

After the incident, Kelec allegedly fled in the victim’s vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

Online court documents show that Kelec is charged with four felonies including rape, aggravated assault, sexual assault, and theft.

Kelec is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound white male with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elizabethtown Borough Detective Matthew Shuey at 717-367-6540 or shueym@etownpolice.org or the US Marshal’s Eastern PA Fugitive Task Force at 717-723-4509 (Lancaster location) or using its 24-hour tip line at 1-866-492-6833.