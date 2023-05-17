LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Shake Shack will be officially opening its first location in the central Pennsylvania area this month.

According to representatives of Shake Shack, the new establishment is going to be located at 1100 Christopher Place at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Lancaster County and have its grand opening on May 22 at 11 a.m.

The new Shake Shack will feature a drive-thru lane, an indoor dining room, and a partially covered outdoor patio section for seating as well. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the new establishment will occupy a 3,500-square-foot building that was constructed next to Starbucks.

According to representatives at Shake Shack, the new eatery’s hours of operation will be:

Sundays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission, they will be donating $1 to the Power Packs Project for every burger that is sold on their grand opening day.

According to Shake Shack, in celebration of their grand opening, they will also be giving away limited edition “Shake Shack swag” to the first 100 drive-thru guests.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.