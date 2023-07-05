HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bethesda Mission will receive a new building in familiar territory. The Shamrock Firehouse will be demolished in the coming weeks in order to raise a new building.

On Thursday was the first steps of tearing down the building. Workers started to gutting the inside of the old firehouse and put protective fencing around the perimeter of the building.

“We have been on working on this vision for several years,” the executive director for Bethesda Mission Scott Dunwoody said.

The mission has been using the firehouse for multiple decades already since there is no activity from the fire department. However, the building doesn’t fit the mold for the needs of Bethesda Mission.

“We tried to consider renovating it,” Dunwoody said. “It would’ve cost us $700,000 more to renovate it than to knock it down and build new.”

Parts of the historic firehouse will be preserved, though.

“We’re going to try and salvage some of those architectural elements to bring to the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum,” Chief Brian Enterline of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said.

“That vision of wanting to help kids from the inner city by providing them with opportunities that they normally wouldn’t have, that’s the reason why we have gone to this extent,” Dunwoody said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The demolition is expected to take place within the next couple of weeks.